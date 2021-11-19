The Clock Is Ticking for Qatar One Year Before the World Cup.

Qatar’s preparations are going into overdrive with a year to go as they rush to welcome more than a million people and prove their detractors wrong after upsetting the football establishment by gaining the right to host the World Cup.

The tiny Gulf state has a reputation for fighting above its weight, but few obstacles are as daunting as hosting football’s championship game in a desert peninsula with a population of 2.7 million people and no strong sporting tradition.

The Qatari capital Doha, which is hosting practically the whole tournament, is studded with roadworks and construction projects that are generating mayhem for its residents 12 months before the kick-off on November 21, 2022.

With the epidemic delaying certain Qatari infrastructure projects, the clock is ticking faster than organizers would want, just as scrutiny of the preparations begins to mount.

The majority of the foundations are in place, with the 16-team Arab Cup set to begin on November 30 in six of the eight World Cup stadiums.

“I’ve never seen a country in the world that has been so prepared so far in advance… when the fans arrive, it will be like a toy store,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said this week in Qatar.

In 2010, Qatar stunned football when they defeated favorites the United States in the World Cup bid process, a triumph that triggered charges of vote-buying (which were quickly refuted) and doubts about the country’s eligibility.

Since then, FIFA’s old guard has been deposed in a slew of corruption scandals, and Qatar has emerged as a key player in the sport, acquiring French heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain and becoming Barcelona’s first shirt sponsor through the Qatar Foundation.

In the meantime, Qatar has been chastised for the poor working conditions of its hundreds of thousands of migrant workers, including those who built the World Cup stadiums.

It has responded with labor changes, while authorities acknowledge that the problem is still “in the works.”

“We’ve gotten a lot of flak since winning the World Cup (rights). We tried to take constructive criticism into consideration “Last month, Fatma al-Nuaimi, the Qatar organizing committee’s head of communications, remarked.

“We also strive not to be discouraged by the criticism.”

Qatar has also been chastised for criminalizing homosexuality.

Qatar has also been chastised for criminalizing homosexuality.

Resource-rich Apart from football, Qatar has been active in other sports, hosting the world athletics championships in 2019 and hosting the inaugural Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday