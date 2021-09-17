The Clippers and Steve Ballmer throw shade at the Lakers at the Staples Center’s Dome Groundbreaking.

The Clippers won’t be allowed to move into their new home for at least three years, but they’ve already begun tearing down walls.

While breaking ground on the Intuit Dome, their prospective state-of-the-art arena in Inglewood, California, the Clippers and owner Steve Ballmer slung shade at Staples Center and the rival Lakers and their supporters.

Since its opening in 1999, Staples Center has hosted Clippers and Lakers games, as well as the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings, although the Clippers have felt like second-class residents in Los Angeles since relocating north from San Diego in 1984. Ballmer, who bought the franchise after the NBA banned previous owner Donald Sterling for life in 2014, is seeking to change that image with the new arena, which is expected to cost $1.8 billion.

The Intuit Dome isn’t anticipated to be finished until 2024, when the Clippers’ lease at Staples Center expires. However, in a video introducing the dome on Friday, the Clippers poked fun at the structure, which was mostly sponsored and managed by the Kings’ ownership firm AEG.

While narrating, Clippers forward Paul George stated, “This is no hockey rink.” “It’s a place where you can watch and play basketball on five separate courts.”

Ironically, the Clippers will seek to establish their new identity in the same city where the Lakers established their illustrious heritage. The Lakers played in the Forum in Inglewood for 32 years, reaching the NBA Finals 11 times and winning six titles. The Lakers became LA’s favorite team and one of the most enduring sports brands because to their consistent supremacy and the arena’s fondness for inviting celebrities.

The Clippers, on the other hand, have recently chipped away at the Lakers' dynasty, primarily by becoming one of the NBA's most consistent teams since Ballmer bought the team for a record $2 billion seven years ago. The Clippers have made the playoffs in six of the last seven seasons and have finished above.500 each year after having only five winning seasons between 1984 and 2014. They just completed their most successful playoff run, reaching the Western Conference finals.