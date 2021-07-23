The Cleveland Indians will now be known as the Guardians.

The Cleveland Indians have announced plans to change their name, which they’ve had since 1915, in a move that reflects a trend for institutions to change titles that are now perceived as discriminatory or racist. Fans will be rooting for the Cleveland Guardians next season.

According to the Associated Press, the team’s owner, Paul Dolan, decided to change the team’s name after social unrest following the murder of George Floyd in 2020, and the baseball organization spent the previous year deciding what name would best fit the team and the city it represents in Major League Baseball.

We’re all in this together… pic.twitter.com/R5FnT4kv1I

Dolan said of the new name, “We wanted a name that firmly expresses the pride, resiliency, and loyalty of Clevelanders.” “The title ‘Guardians’ symbolizes the characteristics that characterize us.”

He went on to say, “It brings to life the pride Clevelanders have in our hometown and the way we fight together for everyone who choose to be a part of the Cleveland baseball family.” “While ‘Indians’ will always be a part of our past, our new name will help unify our fans and city since we are all Cleveland Guardians,” said the team.

The Guardians is a representation of “The Guardians of Traffic,” two enormous stone fixtures on the Cuyahoga River’s Hope Memorial Bridge. The historical site is close to the ballpark’s downtown location. The team’s initial name was inspired by the several tribes in the Ohio area, but many organizations had long objected to it.

Congratulations to the @Indians on the announcement of their new name today, “Cleveland Guardians,” in recognition of their gorgeous city statues, which remind us a lot of our own stone Guardians who guard the Museum and Memorial as peacekeepers. pic.twitter.com/vnsq3W2PFm

Crystal Echo Hawk, executive director of IllumiNative, a group dedicated to combating misrepresentations of Native Americans, said, “It is a big step towards righting the wrongs committed against Native peoples, and it is one step towards justice.”

Critics are expected, as die-hard supporters have already expressed their displeasure with the name change on social media.

I’m tired of seeing everyone give in to the crybaby generation. @Indians, you’re a shame. This isn’t about being awake…about it’s a lack of balls. No one is fighting anymore! Sad. https://t.co/9dlMkwvtTl

"This is a historic occasion for our franchise, and we are pleased for our players and staff to debut our new team name," said Chris Antonetti, the club's president of baseball operations.