The Cleveland Cavaliers have resurfaced in trade talks for Ben Simmons, according to NBA rumors.

According to a reliable NBA insider, the Cleveland Cavaliers are a “club to watch” in prospective trade talks for Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons.

During a recent interview on ESPN’s “NBA Countdown,” Adrian Wojnarowski made the remark while addressing the unhappy All-Star forward’s situation as the February trade deadline approaches.

“With Ben Simmons in Philadelphia, I believe the 76ers will begin to re-engage teams. He’s certainly no closer to agreeing to return to the Sixers this season, and they haven’t made any progress on a deal yet… But here’s a club to keep an eye on: the Cleveland Cavaliers, who had been working with Philadelphia on Simmons prior to their fantastic start to the season “According to Wojnarowski.

“They have some pretty intriguing assets,” he said, “either in a direct deal or even a three- or four-team deal.”

As the Feb. 10 deadline approaches, the journalist expects Philadelphia to start talking to teams more, and he believes Simmons fits within the 76ers’ “timeline,” which includes a youthful core.

The Cavaliers have been one of the most surprise teams in the NBA this season, and if they can keep their momentum going until April, they might finish as the fourth or fifth seed.

Making a deal for Simmons would reaffirm the team’s desire to compete in the playoffs this season, potentially establishing them as a new emerging force in the Eastern Conference.

Jarrett Allen, Lauri Markkanen, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, and rookie phenom Evan Mobley have been an unexpectedly efficient starting five for the team.

Website with subscription-based statistics The Cavaliers are in the center of the pack in terms of scoring points per 100 possessions (110.6), according to Cleaning the Glass, but their defense has been their rock this season.

They’re allowing opponents to score 103.8 points per 100 possessions on average, which is significantly below the league average of 109.7.

The Cavaliers may become the top defensive team in the NBA by adding Simmons to a lineup that already has two defensive stalwarts in Mobley and Allen.

If trade talks begin, the Sixers are anticipated to demand a large haul of talent and draft picks from any team interested in Simmons, which means Garland and Okoro may be on their way to Philadelphia.

While acquiring Simmons would make the Cavaliers one of the top teams in the NBA, the offense would be a significant improvement.