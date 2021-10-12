The ‘clash’ between Jose Mourinho and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah ended Salah’s time at Chelsea.

Mohamed Salah left Stamford Bridge for Liverpool, according to a former Chelsea coach.

The 29-year-old moved to Chelsea from Basel in January 2014, but he never got any playing time.

Salah spent two loan spells with Fiorentina and Roma before signing a permanent deal with the latter in 2016.

Despite being on Chelsea’s books for two and a half years, the Egyptian only made 19 appearances and scored two goals.

Salah was only a permanent member of the Roma squad for one season before joining Liverpool in the summer of 2017.

Since then, he has 134 goals in 212 games, making him one of the Reds’ all-time best scorers.

Salah’s loan technical coach at Chelsea during his time away from Stamford Bridge, Eddie Newton, has detailed why things never worked out for the Egyptian in the capital.

Salah’s time at Chelsea and being loaned out on two occasions, according to Newton, was shaped by the attitude of former boss Jose Mourinho.

“I don’t think it was about talent for Salah and De Bruyne,” Newton told Goal.

“With Jose Mourinho, there was a personality conflict.” At the time, I just didn’t think it was working.

“I believe they were more than adequate, but the manager didn’t share my opinion, therefore it wasn’t going to work.”

“I don’t care what anyone says about [Romelu] Lukaku, he wasn’t ready at the time.”

“He wasn’t ready to take over as the main No.9 up front and carry the platform like Didier [Drogba].”

“At the moment, he was always going to be compared to Didier, and that wasn’t fair to him.”

“For different players, it was different situations.”