The choices on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Roberto Firmino have been made for Liverpool’s match against Leicester City.

If you wear your boots to Anfield tonight, there’s a chance you’ll at least make the Liverpool bench.

Okay, it’s not quite that awful, but Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is short on players for the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester City.

However, it makes selecting the starting XI a little easier.

Caoimhin Kelleher has been waiting a long time for a chance to play goalkeeper. Neco Williams is at right-back, but Andy Robertson’s absence for the next three games means Owen Beck might start, as Kostas Tsimikas will require fresh legs during the Christmas period – should the games take place, of course.

Joe Gomez will start at center-back, while Ibrahima Konate may return.

Tyler Morton and James Milner will continue in midfield alongside Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who were both on the bench in the 0-0 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Starting down the middle, Roberto Firmino may continue his quest for full fitness, with Takumi Minamino to his left and Kaide Gordon to his right.

Kelleher; Williams, Gomez, Konate, Beck; Morton, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Gordon, Firmino, Minamino; Morton, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Oxlade-Chamber

With COVID cases on the rise and this being Liverpool’s least critical match in the next four, choosing the winning Lottery numbers has as much chance as predicting the correct Reds team tonight.

We do know, though, that there will be no Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, or Thiago Alcantara.

Curtis Jones is also out due to his isolation, which is unfortunate for a midfielder who desperately needs minutes and could have had 90 or more at Anfield tonight.

Behind a back four of Neco Williams, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, and Kostas Tsimikas, Caoimhin Kelleher will make his debut.

Tyler Morton maintains his spot in midfield alongside James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while Takumi Minamino and Kaide Gordon provide cover for Roberto Firmino, who could benefit from the run-out.

Kelleher; Williams, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas; Morton, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Gordon, Firmino, Minamino; Morton, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ox

Games are being called off left, right, and center, with four Liverpool players out with Covid-19, a total of ten players ruled out that we are aware of, and a frantic holiday fixture list that includes two games. “The summary has come to an end.”