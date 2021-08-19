The chilling true story of London’s infamous serial killer, “The Nilsen Tapes.”

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes, a new Netflix true crime documentary, examines serial killer Dennis Nilsen’s crimes.

Nilsen became known as the “Muswell Hill murderer” after murdering at least 12 men and boys at his two north London residences between 1978 and 1983. Despite the fact that his atrocities took place over 30 years ago, they are still remembered today.

When Michael Harte, the documentary’s director, was given access to 7000 pages and 250 hours of cassette tapes by Nilsen, he felt obligated to investigate how the famed killer got away with these murders for so long, as well as to give the victims a voice.

Harte told This website that the documentary’s goal was to highlight how “damaging” prejudice can be in society.

“Nilsen’s tale has been recounted from a variety of perspectives, but I was eager to tell a story that wasn’t solely about Nilsen,” he explained.

“We utilized the tapes and Nilsen as a springboard into something else, and that something other was the question of ‘How did he get away with it for so long, and how did he kill and kill again?’ “What were the circumstances?” says the narrator.

“What draws me to a true narrative, especially in Nilsen’s case, is that it does hold up a mirror to society,” he continued. There are lessons to be learned from the years.

“There is a school of thought that says we should put these incidents in a box and not talk about them at all, that we should just ignore them. I believe that there is a way to tell a story incorrectly, and that it should be put away. But, if you try to learn from these things as we should, I believe we have an obligation to do so when something like this occurs, to learn from it, to understand it, and, most importantly, to try not to let it happen again.”

Here, we take a closer look at Dennis Nilsen’s actions and the terrible events that followed.

Dennis Nilsen, London’s infamous serial killer, tells his terrifying true story. Dennis Nilsen’s Childhood

Nilsen was born on November 23, 1945, in New York City, to Elizabeth Duthie Whyte and Norwegian Olav Magnus Moksheim. This is a condensed version of the information.