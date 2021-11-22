The Chiefs’ defense shuts down the Cowboys, while the Ravens edge the Bears.

The Kansas City Chiefs buried the Dallas Cowboys 19-9 on Sunday, with Patrick Mahomes completing 23-of-37 passes for 260 yards and Clyde Edwards rushing for 63 yards and a touchdown.

The Chiefs improved to 4-0 against NFC East opponents and extended their winning streak to four games as their defense caused all sorts of problems for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

The victory over one of the league’s most potent offenses in front of a crowd of 73,500 at Arrowhead Stadium was another step in the Chiefs’ resurgence this season.

“There have been a lot of ups and downs for everyone this season,” Mahomes said. “We’ve had games when we scored a lot of points and played well, as well as games where we didn’t, and we still managed to win.” Chris Jones had 3 1/2 sacks and forced and recovered a fumble for Kansas City, while Charvarius Ward intercepted Prescott in the end zone toward the conclusion of the first half.

After a rough start that landed the 2019 Super Bowl champions in the AFC West cellar on November 1, the Chiefs have rebounded in recent weeks to lead the division with a 7-4 record.

Last weekend’s 41-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, as well as this week’s win over Dallas, provide additional evidence that Andy Reid’s club may be on the mend.

“We had a couple of difficult weeks. We had a lot of men that were hurt. It didn’t seem to be working. However, when all factors are considered, we were still able to compete “Jones stated. “And I think having everyone back and building that chemistry is a significant part of our current success.” Dallas reduced Prescott to 216 yards passing and two interceptions.

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Chicago Bears 16-13 in Chicago, thanks to Devonta Freeman’s three-yard touchdown run with 22 seconds left.

After taking over for previous league MVP Lamar Jackson, who was sidelined before the game with an unidentified illness, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley produced the game-winning drive.

Huntley, an undrafted free agent, had his first NFL start, completing 26 of 36 passes for 219 yards and one interception while also rushing for 40 yards.

Justin Fields, the Bears’ rookie quarterback, left Sunday’s game against the Ravens after injuring his ribs.

Fields exited early in the third quarter after being hit on a six-yard run, and Andy Dalton took over. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.