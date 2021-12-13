The Chicago Bulls’ games have been postponed due to COVID-19 cases.

COVID-19 instances have forced the NBA to postpone games for the first time in the 2021-22 season. The Chicago Bulls will not play the Detroit Pistons or the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday or Thursday, as previously scheduled.

The news came shortly after Bulls forward Alize Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday afternoon. Johnson became the tenth Chicago Bears player to enter the league’s health and safety regulations, leaving the squad with only eight players who are eligible.

Chicago’s leading scorers, Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, are undergoing health and safety procedures. The squad is also without Troy Brown Jr., Coby White, Javonte Green, Derrick Jones Jr., and Ayo Dosunmu.

The league’s first two games have been postponed this season.

Players in the protocols are not allowed to play games or practice for ten days or until two negative PCR tests are obtained within 24 hours.

One of the NBA’s biggest pleasant shocks has been the Bulls. Chicago earned the Eastern Conference’s No. 3 seed with a 17-10 record.

The games in Chicago will be rescheduled for a later date in the season. The Bulls’ next game is against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday at home.

Last season, coronavirus outbreaks forced the cancellation of 31 NBA games.