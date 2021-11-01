The chances on Roy Keane appearing on I’m a Celebrity have been cut as the Liverpool great emerges as a probable contender.

John Barnes, a Liverpool great, is a contender for the latest season of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!

Ian Wright, an ex-Arsenal player, visited the jungle in 2019 and publicly pleaded with ITV to add former Manchester United captain Roy Keane to the popular show.

Keane’s chances of appearing on the show have halved since Wright’s appeal, and he is now the clear favorite to join the new group of celebs.

With Paddy Power, Keane is 1/4 to join the program, while Liverpool veteran Barnes is 10/1 to be put to the test on the ITV favourite.

Keane’s no-nonsense style would shake up the rest of the campmates, and his straight-talking nature would be sure to go down well with the show’s fans.

Barnes’ bright and upbeat personality would make him a hit with both the show’s fans and the rest of his campmates.

“Roy’s harsh analyses of United performances are usually trend-worthy,” stated spokesman Paddy Power.

“You know you’ve got star quality when you can light up the Twittersphere just by being missing for a few days.”