The Champions League has been redrawn in its entirety, with Liverpool learning their opponents as a result of a UEFA blunder.

After UEFA had to redraw the round of 16 ties, Liverpool has finally discovered who they will face in the Champions League.

The Reds will now compete in the knockout stages of the competition.

Klopp’s team will play the first game away from home before returning to Anfield for the second leg.

The first legs will be held on February 15/16 and February 22/23, with the second legs taking place on March 8/9 and March 15/16.

Liverpool were initially matched with RB Salzburg in the first draw, which took place this morning in Nyon.

However, it appears that officials in charge of the process on behalf of UEFA did not include Manchester United as one of the clubs that may face Atletico Madrid.

This created doubts about the draw’s legality, prompting queries from Atletico Madrid, who were due to face Bayern Munich at the time.

“We are in talks with UEFA to ask for answers and a solution after the mistakes committed in the Champions League round of 16 draw,” Atletico’s English language account said at 12:39 p.m.

Shortly after that announcement, UEFA announced that the draw would be re-run in its entirety at 2 p.m.

“Following a technical failure with an external service provider’s software that notifies the officials as to which teams are qualified to face each other, a substantial error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16,” the governing body said in a statement.

“As a result, the draw has been ruled null and void, and it will be completely redrawn at 1500 CET.”

The Reds are now up against the Italian giants in the second ceremony.

The redraw began with UEFA’s presenter apologizing “for the fact that we have had to convene again.”

If Liverpool makes it to the final, the game will be held at Saint Petersburg’s Krestovsky Stadium on May 28, 2022.

The Reds will be seeking for a repeat of their triumph in the event, which they last won in 2019, when they defeated Spurs in Madrid.

Bayern Munich vs. RB Salzburg

Manchester City against Sporting Lisbon

Ajax against Benfica

Lille against Chelsea

Atletico Manchester United vs. Real Madrid.