The Buzkashi Season in Afghanistan has begun, with the Taliban in command.

Haji Mohammad Pahlawan waves his whip in the air, dragging his grey steed away from the calf corpse he has just dumped in a goal to win a buzkashi competition in Afghanistan.

On a huge plain in the northern province of Samangan, where buzkashi riders known as “chapandazan” are hailed as heroes, a cloud of dust swirls around the heaving scrum of three dozen horses fighting in the final contest.

Approximately 3,000 men and boys shout, yell, and ululate as a gleaming Mohammad canters over to the tournament organizers to get his $500 award, then gathers his mounted teammates for the victory lap.

Buzkashi, derived from the Persian words “buz” and “kashi,” has been played throughout Central Asia for centuries, with variations played in Afghanistan’s neighbors Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan.

The ancient game had been banned for being “immoral” throughout the Taliban’s ruthless government from 1996 to 2001, and there were fears it would be banned again after the Islamists won control in August.

But it’s not just Taliban soldiers who have assembled in the crowd after Friday prayers to see this championship buzkashi competition; a local commander is competing, and Mohammad’s team is led by a district governor.

“I’m walking away with the glory,” Mohammad, 29, says AFP on the sidelines, his face caked in fine powder kicked up during the two-hour tournament.

The early-season event is held at Qara Shabagh, just outside of Samangan’s capital Aybak, where the Hindu Kush mountains meet the Central Asian steppe, and is surrounded by mountains.

The horsemen must drag the decapitated and dismembered goat or calf carcass around a rock before tossing it on a chalked central scoring circle known as a “jor,” also known as the “circle of justice.”

Although buzkashi no longer attracts the large financial prizes offered by warlords such as the legendary Abdul Rashid Dostum, victory is still a matter of honor for these seasoned chapandazan.

“One of my horse’s ears is like wine, while the other is like a kebab,” Najibullah, Mohammad’s brother, says AFP as he straddles his bay stallion.

“If you win, you get intoxicated, and if you lose, you get roasted like meat on a skewer,” says Feroz Nakhchir, a 35-year-old pre-tournament favorite from Samangan.

When Mohammad and his five buzkashi brothers are not racing, they look after the horses, which include Khanjar (Dagger) and Qara Bator (Brave Black),.