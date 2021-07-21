The Bucks use tenacity to end a 50-year NBA title drought.

The Milwaukee Bucks, who came back from hardship throughout the NBA playoffs and bonded through past failures, won the NBA Finals on Tuesday, ending a 50-year title drought.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to a 105-98 victory over Phoenix in the best-of-seven championship series, scoring 50 points, grabbing 14 rebounds, and blocking five shots.

“Night after night, he’s awe-inspiring. Milwaukee center Brook Lopez described it as “really awe-inspiring.” “There are no words to describe his performance today, this entire series, this entire year.”

Antetokounmpo, a 26-year-old Greek forward, won the NBA Most Valuable Player award in both 2019 and 2020, although the Bucks failed to advance to the playoffs both times.

This year, he was crowned NBA Defensive Player of the Year and gave a legendary performance to win NBA Finals MVP, a feat only Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon had accomplished in the same season.

Bucks forward Khris Middleton stated, “We used a lot of our failures as experience as a collective.” “During our time here, we’ve been in a number of different circumstances. We had a lot of new people this year, so we knew it would be difficult.

“But that’s the type of squad you want to be; mix and match lineups because you can’t win at this level in the same way.”

Last December, Antetokounmpo agreed to a five-year contract deal with the Bucks worth a record $228 million, marking a big commitment to a small-market team.

Last November, Jrue Holiday was acquired from New Orleans as part of a four-team trade, bringing with him a third scoring threat as well as a fierce backcourt defender to match Antetokounmpo’s inside intensity.

It wasn’t the kind of “Super Team” LeBron James has gathered in numerous locations around him, not the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets. It was the kind of championship team that a city like Milwaukee could afford.

“It’s simple to go elsewhere and help someone else win a title. “It’s simple,” Antetokounmpo stated. “I could join a super squad and just contribute to winning a title. This is the difficult way to accomplish it, and we succeeded.”

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer recognizes the importance of the team’s philosophy and trust.

He said, “I love this team.” “I consider myself really fortunate to be where I am and to be a small part of what is taking place.”

Budenholzer was satisfied with the performance of the Greek superstar.