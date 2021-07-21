The Bucks and Suns have five of the highest-paid players on their rosters for the NBA Finals in 2021.

The 2021 NBA Finals featured a matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks, with the latter coming out on top and claiming their first NBA title in 50 years on Tuesday.

The Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns 105-98 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win their second championship in team history. According to ESPN, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks contributed heavily to the team’s victory with 50 points, 14 rebounds, and five blocked shots.

The two-time MVP has one of the highest incomes in the NBA at 26 years old, but Antetokounmpo isn’t the only eight-figure earner on the Bucks and Suns squads. With the help of Spotrac and HoopsHype, we’ve compiled a list of the highest-paid Bucks and Suns players for 2021.

The Milwaukee Bucks are a professional basketball team based in

Tucker, P.J.

The Bucks acquired P.J. Tucker, 36, along with Rodions Kurucs, from the Houston Rockets earlier this year in exchange for D.J. Augustin, D.J. Wilson, and the Bucks’ first-round selection in 2023.

With a salary of $7.97 million for the 2020-21 season, Tucker was the Bucks’ seventh highest-paid player.

Brook Lopez is number four.

Brook Lopez, 33, is the Bucks’ center who is now under a four-year, $52 million contract. This equates to a $13 million annual compensation on average.

Holiday Jrue

In April, shooting guard Jrue Holiday agreed to a four-year contract deal with the Bucks worth a projected $135 million.

While the 31-year-old earned $25.9 million in the 2020-21 season, he will make $30 million the next season.

Antetokounmpo, Giannis

The Bucks’ victory over the Suns in the 2021 NBA Finals was largely due to superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo’s outstanding play. This season, he was paid $27.5 million for his contribution to the squad.

After signing a maximum contract extension with the Bucks worth $228.2 million over five years, he will become the team’s highest-paid player beginning in the 2021-22 season. In the following season, he will be paid $39.3 million.

Middleton, Khris

Khris Middleton, a 29-year-old small forward for the Milwaukee Bucks, has a five-year contract for $177.5 million with the organization.

With $33 million in salary for the 2020-21 season, he was the Bucks’ highest-paid player. While this sum will rise to $35.5 million next season, Antetokounmpo is expected to outearn him in terms of pay.

The Phoenix Suns are a professional basketball team based in

Dario Saric is a Croatian footballer.

Dario Saric, a 27-year-old Croatian, is the dominant player. Brief News from Washington Newsday.