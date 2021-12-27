The Buccaneers, Rams, Chiefs, and Cardinals have all clinched playoff berths in the NFL.

On Sunday, Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated Carolina 32-6 to secure an NFL postseason berth, the Buccaneers’ first division title since 2007.

The Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, and Arizona Cardinals all clinched playoff positions as a consequence of Sunday’s results, but the New England Patriots missed out on clinching with a 33-21 home loss to Buffalo.

To inspire the Bucs, Brady, a 44-year-old quarterback with a record seven Super Bowl championships, completed 18-of-30 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown, while Ke’shawn Vaughn and Ronald James each scored on the ground.

For the first time since winning the Super Bowl in 2003, Tampa Bay won the NFC South division and made the playoffs in consecutive seasons.

Brady stated, “I’m not taking anything for granted.” “Winning the division is a difficult task. We’ve worked hard for it. We have a score of 11-4. It isn’t the best record on the planet, but it isn’t the worst either.

“We’ve had several close losses. Each of those losses, I believe, has taught us something. We have a lot of work ahead of us. We need to finish strong in the next two games, and then we’ll see how things stack up.” Brady has reached the playoffs for the 19th time in his career and the 13th time in a row.

With a 30-23 win over Minnesota, the Rams improved to 11-4 and extended their NFC West-division lead to one game over Arizona.

“We punched a ticket to the playoffs,” Rams coach Sean McVay said, “but we know that’s not the end goal.”

Matthew Stafford passed for 197 yards and a touchdown, but Vikings defense intercepted him three times.

Los Angeles’ Sony Michel had a career-high 27 carries for 131 yards and a touchdown, while Brandon Powell scored on a 61-yard punt return.

Despite a Saturday loss to Indianapolis, Arizona (10-5) was able to clinch a postseason berth thanks to Minnesota’s loss.

The Green Bay Packers, who have an NFL-best 12-3 record, and the Dallas Cowboys had already won NFC playoff berths, leaving Philadelphia and San Francisco, both 8-7, as the clubs to beat for the last two spots.

Later, Washington paid a visit to Dallas, but the Cowboys had already claimed the NFC East title as Las Vegas defeated Denver 17-13.

Derek Carr led the Vegas victory by completing 20 of 25 passes for 201 yards and a touchdown.

Kansas City won the AFC West division for the sixth time in a row as Patrick Mahomes threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns.