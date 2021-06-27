The British Grand Prix will be attended by 140,000 people, the largest audience in the UK since the outbreak began.

Silverstone has confirmed that the British Grand Prix will be held in front of a capacity 140,000 audience next month.

The announcement, which comes after months of difficult negotiations between the government and Silverstone, clears the way for the largest UK audience since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Silverstone executives will be permitted to sell out the entire July 16-18 weekend, just one day before the rumored end of coronavirus restrictions in England on July 19.

As Lewis Hamilton’s rivalry with Max Verstappen intensifies in the former’s bid for a record-breaking eighth world championship, a large crowd is expected for one of the highlights of the British sporting summer.

Silverstone bosses will be overjoyed with the outcome, with managing director Stuart Pringle reportedly telling Government officials that the circuit, which hosted the first ever Formula One world championship event in 1950, would go bankrupt if fans were not allowed.

The British and 70th Anniversary Grands Prix at Silverstone were were held behind closed doors last year.

The 70,000 grandstand seats at the old Royal Air Force airfield are spread out across 3.5 miles, according to Silverstone, and the event is not dependant on public transportation, with the vast majority of spectators arriving by automobile.

Ticket holders will be required to show proof of a negative lateral flow test done within 48 hours of arrival at Silverstone, or proof of vaccination, with the second dosage administered 14 days prior.

On the Saturday of the GP weekend, Silverstone will host F1’s first-ever sprint race.

“This is something we have all been working towards for months, and I am looking forward to welcoming a full house back to Silverstone this July,” Pringle added.

“Many of our supporters rolled their tickets over from 2020, but they are now in a great position to witness what will undoubtedly be one of the summer’s highlights.

“I’d want to express my gratitude to Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden and his staff at the Department for Digital, Culture, and the Arts. (This is a brief piece.)