The British and Irish Lions face Japan in four Scotland internationals.

In a side headed by tour captain Alun Wyn Jones, wing Duhan Van Der Merwe, props Rory Sutherland and Zander Fagerson, and flanker Hamish Watson will make their Lions debuts.

The match at Murrayfield, which takes place the day before the squad embarks for South Africa, is just the Lions’ third on home soil and their first versus Japan.

Eight players will make their Lions debuts, including an all-new back row of Tadhg Beirne, Watson, and Jack Conan, but Conor Murray and Dan Biggar will provide experience at half-back.

In a starting XV devoid of English representation, Warren Gatland has chosen a potent centre combination of Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw.

Despite only arriving at the Lions’ training camp in Jersey on Monday, England has four players on the bench, with Owen Farrell and Jamie George providing fly-half and hooker cover, respectively.

The match in Edinburgh, which acts as the opener for the eight-game tour of South Africa, will draw a crowd of 16,500.

“We expect a tough encounter against Japan, who like to play at a high speed and transfer the ball around,” Gatland added.

“They have attacking threats across the park, as well as a great defense and set-piece, as we witnessed throughout the World Cup.

We are ecstatic to be performing in front of 16,000 people in Edinburgh.

“I’m happy with the progress we’ve achieved so far during our training camp in Jersey, but we still have a long way to go.

“You can see that the squad is starting to grasp our game ideas, but it takes time to bed in on a Lions trip, as it usually does.

“We’re in a terrific spot, though, and I can sense this bunch has a lot more to offer.

"Before the commencement of the Test series, everyone in the team will get a chance to play, so everyone in the squad can put their hand up.