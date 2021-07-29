The Brentford striker joins Liverpool and gives Virgil van Dijk optimism.

Ivan Toney, a Brentford striker, is looking forward to facing Virgil van Dijk when Thomas Frank’s side takes on Liverpool this season.

When he scored his 31st goal of the season against Bristol City in May, the 25-year-old broke Glenn Murray’s record for most goals scored in a Championship season.

Now that the Bees have gained promotion to the Premier League after defeating Swansea City in the play-off final, the forward is looking to repeat his success from last season in the English top division.

The former Newcastle striker, who scored 33 goals and added 10 assists last season, is excited to face Liverpool’s No.4 this season, especially when Brentford visits Anfield.

Toney claimed that scoring in front of the Kop is a ‘dream come true,’ and that he needs a ‘worldie’ to beat van Dijk.

Toney told The Athletic, “I think he’ll be thinking about how he’s going to get the better of me, rather than me getting the better of him.”

“He’s a human being. Let’s hope I get a worldie on that day and he lets me go.

“It will be an interesting challenge.

“It’ll be really different from what I’m used to, and I’m looking forward to it.”

“This season, scoring in front of the Kop is the dream.”

On September 25, the Reds host Brentford, with Jurgen Klopp’s side visiting the Brentford Community Stadium on January 15.