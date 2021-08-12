The Brazilian Congress has expelled a lawmaker accused of murdering his husband.

After a famous Evangelical lawmaker was charged with murdering her husband, Brazil’s lower chamber of Congress voted Wednesday to remove her from her seat.

Flordelis dos Santos, a former gospel singer and pastor who became a congressman, was defeated by a vote of 437 to seven.

“There is no question Ms. Flordelis was involved in the murder,” stated the case’s rapporteur, Congressman Alexandre Leite, who suggested that she be removed of her position – and, with it, her congressional immunity – for breaching “parliamentary decorum.”

Dos Santos, 60, and her husband, pastor Anderson do Carmo, were a power couple in Brazil’s burgeoning Evangelical Christian movement until he was killed in a hail of bullets at their home in the Rio suburb of Niteroi in June 2019. They were famous for adopting dozens of street children from Rio de Janeiro’s slums.

Prosecutors in Rio de Janeiro charged Dos Santos with “orchestrating the homicide, enlisting (many of her grown children) to participate in the crime, and attempting to conceal it as an armed robbery” in August of last year.

Investigators believe Flavio dos Santos Rodrigues, Dos Santos’ biological son, used a gun purchased by Lucas Cesar dos Santos, one of the couple’s dozens of adopted children, to shoot his stepfather.

Five more children and a granddaughter of the spouse were also charged.

The alleged objective, according to prosecutors, was to acquire control over the couple’s finances, which Do Carmo, 42, maintained with “rigorous control.”

Dos Santos, who was present throughout the meeting, assured her colleagues that she was not guilty.

“You will regret condemning a person who has not even been tried when the court absolves me,” she warned.

Dos Santos was elected to Congress in 2018 as a member of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), a conservative party.

She met Do Carmo in 1994 in the Rio favela, or slum, of Jacarezinho.

They established the Community of the Evangelical Ministry Flordelis as a result of their collaboration.

Due to her congressional immunity, Dos Santos has not been jailed, but she is compelled to wear an electronic ankle monitoring device.