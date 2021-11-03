The Braves ride Jorge Soler’s hot hands to their first World Series title since 1995 in 2021.

With a Game 6 shutout of the Houston Astros, the Atlanta Braves have broken a 26-year World Series drought, the first since 2005.

It was a true Cinderella story, as the Braves entered the postseason with the fewest victories of any club, but things fell together for them at the perfect time.

The League Division Series victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in four games was a nice start, but facing the feared Los Angeles Dodgers was a more vital test.

Atlanta led 3-1 going into Game 5 at Dodger Stadium, but Chris Taylor and AJ Pollock’s combined five homeruns were too much to overcome.

In Game 6, Austin Riley’s RBI single and Eddie Rosario’s three-run home run would give the Braves a berth in the World Series versus the Astros.

The Astros fought back aggressively to win Game 5 after falling behind early in the game thanks to a 4-run home run by the Braves in the first inning.

With the momentum turning towards the Astros, Atlanta needed to put on a monster effort in Game 6, which they did thanks to Jorge Soler’s dependable bat.

The Astros’ Luis Garcia pitched an 83mph ball right into Soler’s sweet spot in the third inning with Braves runners on first and second base, hitting the ball 446 feet for the homerun and a 3-0 lead in Atlanta’s favor.

With a two-run homerun by Darby Swanson, the Braves increased their lead to 5-0.

Soler scored another run from first base on Freddie Freeman’s fly ball in the top of the fifth inning, before hitting his own solo homer right down the center field line for the game-winning seventh point.

The Astros were 7-2 at Minute Maid Park prior to Game 6, and there was reason to hope they could get the eighth win, but Soler’s three-run homer proved to be too much to overcome.

Soler deservedly won the World Series MVP title, becoming only the second Cuban-born player to do so after Livan Hernandez of the Florida Marlins.

With three home runs in six games, he tied the franchise record for most home runs in a single postseason series.

Despite being +500 underdogs among the four remaining teams in the playoffs, the Braves pulled off the miracle of miracles this season.