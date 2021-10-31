The Braves have a one-game lead over the Astros in the World Series race.

The Atlanta Braves beat Houston 3-2 on Saturday, advancing to the World Series for the first time since 1995. Dansby Swanson and Jorge Soler hit back-to-back home runs.

The Braves took a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, which may culminate with game five in Atlanta on Sunday. Swanson and Soler hit single home runs in the eighth inning to give Atlanta the lead.

“It’s such a fantastic moment for our community,” Swanson said, “but we’ve got another one coming up, and we can’t take anything for granted.” “We have to be prepared and show up tomorrow to play our game.” The Braves are playing in the World Series for the first time since 1999, after going 7-0 at home in the playoffs.

For the third time in five seasons, the Astros are in the World Series, looking for their first title since 2017.

“We have to win tomorrow,” said Astros manager Dusty Baker, 72, who is chasing his first managerial crown. “We’ve been in situations where we’ve had our backs to the wall before. Our team understands what needs to be done.” In the seventh inning, Houston relief pitcher Cristian Javier (24), a Dominican right-hander, was hit for back-to-back solo homers to right field by US slugger Swanson and left field by Cuban pinch-hitter Soler, giving the Braves a 3-2 lead.

“The ‘competition’ factor was through the roof at that point,” Swanson added. “Something incredible occurred.” “I told him you didn’t have to one-up me by hitting yours so hard,” Swanson said as Soler followed him with the winning run. Soler, who won the World Series with the Chicago Cubs in 2016, claimed he was “focused on the fastball but ready for the slider when it arrived” through a translator.

“This is one of the most fun teams I’ve ever been a part of.” We are not afraid. We’re currently one victory away from winning the World Series.” In the eighth inning, Atlanta reliever Luke Jackson entered and retired the Astros in order, with leftfielder Eddie Rosario making a backhanded running catch to prevent Jose Altuve from reaching base.

Rosario’s catch was “amazing,” according to Soler. “It was like something out of a movie.” Will Smith, the Braves’ left-handed closer, struck out Michael Brantley, got Alex Bregman to pop out, then got Yordan Alvarez to ground out to first to end the game in the ninth inning.

The Braves improved on their previous record of four comeback victories in the playoffs. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.