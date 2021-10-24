The Braves defeat the defending World Series champion Dodgers to get to the World Series.

The Atlanta Braves beat the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 to win the National League Championship Series in six games and go to their first World Series in almost two decades.

The Braves, who will face the Houston Astros in the Fall Classic, rolled over the Dodgers in the first inning by jumping on their starting pitcher Walker Buehler.

The victory put an end to a streak of agonizing potential elimination defeats for the Braves, who had four consecutive chances to reach the World Series in the last two years but failed.

Atlanta has reached the World Series for the sixth time in franchise history, and the first time since 1999.

“It’s incredible. This organization has a lengthy history, and we haven’t gone to the World Series in a long time “Freddie Freeman, the first baseman, stated.

“What we did in the second half (regular season) and postseason pushed it to a new level.”

The World Series begins on Tuesday in Houston, with the first two games taking place there before moving to Atlanta.

The pivotal moment A three-run fourth inning on Saturday highlighted slugger Eddie Rosario’s 361-foot home blast to right field, which drove in teammates Travis d’Arnaud and Ehire Adrianza. Rosario’s shot nearly missed the right outfield pole.

“To be honest, I’m at a loss for words,” Rosario added. “For the team, for a World Series, I sacrificed everything I had. I just threw everything out there. I’m quite proud of myself and the rest of the squad for making it to the World Series.” Last season, the Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in six games to win the World Series for the first time since 1988.

The final out was made by Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson, who snagged a ground ball and threw to first to strike out Dodgers AJ Pollock, setting off a chaotic celebration on the field around Braves closer Will Smith.

The Braves had a commanding 3-1 series lead against the Dodgers in the NLCS last season, giving them three opportunities to reach the World Series.

Los Angeles, on the other hand, swatted aside all of Atlanta’s chances, doing so in a neutral-site stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Dodgers’ seven-game winning streak in playoff elimination games came to an end on Saturday.

The Dodgers’ pitching staff was already in danger before the game started on Saturday. Max Scherzer was supposed to start for Los Angeles, but he was scratched from the start.

Over the course of four innings, Scherzer allowed two runs.