The Boxer Who Brought Hope to Auschwitz was dubbed the “Champion of Auschwitz.”

Tadeusz Pietrzykowski, a Polish boxer, was recognized for his ability to avoid strikes. Even so, when he battled for the first time at the Nazi German death camp Auschwitz, the odds were stacked against him.

Prisoner Number 77, who was severely thin, was pitted against a much heavier German inmate – a “kapo” who managed other inmates.

“I heard warnings and gestures from around me that I was crazy: ‘He’ll murder you, destroy you,’” he recalled after the war in his official narrative for the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum.

“However, there was no time to ponder… There was bread up for grabs. “I was hungry, and my buddies were starving,” claimed Pietrzykowski, the bantamweight champion of Warsaw before the war.

His bravery was rewarded.

The 23-year-old Pietrzykowski drew blood from the kapo, Walter Duening, with a successful left jab to the face.

The loser elected not to pursue vengeance for his defeat and instead gave a loaf of bread and some meat to the fighter known as Teddy.

Pietrzykowski went on to fight dozens of fights at Auschwitz, winning all but one or two and earning special privileges that assured his survival and that of others.

Teddy’s narrative has been made into a film, “The Champion of Auschwitz,” which recently premiered in Poland and will be released internationally later this year.

“It’s an unbelievable narrative because so few people are aware that there was boxing at Auschwitz, that there were sporting events,” said Piotr Witkowski, who plays Duening in the film.

The boxer was a threat to the Germans, according to Witkowski, “because he became the inmates’ hope that it was possible to fight against the system, to win against the horrible Nazis.”

Pietrzykowski, a devout Catholic, was deported to Auschwitz as a political prisoner in June 1940 after being apprehended attempting to enter France to join the Polish army preparing there.

He was the first person to be loaded onto the first mass transport to the execution camp.

He was offered the option to fight Duening over a year into his imprisonment.

The Germans had grown tired of dueling with each other for the sake of amusement and were hunting for new foes.

“Both the Poles and the German detainees were celebrating. It was a fascinating event at Auschwitz, something that had never happened before. So this bout sparked contests amongst inmates of various nationalities,” said Renata Koszyk, curator of a new Auschwitz sports exhibition that runs until March at the museum on the old camp’s site.

"Sports, on the other hand, were not a common occurrence at Auschwitz.