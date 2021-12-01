The Boston Red Sox have signed an ex-Tigers outfielder to a minor league contract.

Christin Stewart, a free agent, has apparently been added to the Boston Red Sox’s roster.

The former Detroit Tigers outfielder has agreed to a minor league deal with the Red Sox, according to WEEI’s Rob Bradford.

Stewart will provide depth to the Boston Red Sox, who have also reportedly agreed to terms with outfielder Rob Refsnyder.

Stewart was also invited to major league spring training, according to Bradford’s source.

His prospects of making the Red Sox’s Opening Day roster, on the other hand, do not appear promising. The 27-year-old will most likely start the 2022 season in Triple-A Worcester.

Stewart spent the whole 2021 season with Triple-A Toledo. In 89 games or 343 plate appearances, he batted.254 with 21 homers, 58 RBIs, and a.877 OPS.

Between 2018 and 2020, Stewart appeared in 157 major league games, batting.225 with 15 home runs, 59 RBIs, and a.676 on-base percentage in 586 plate appearances.

Stewart, despite his offensive prowess, needs to push himself harder to return to the big leagues.

Another facet of his game that needs improvement is his defense, which has been graded as below-average.

Before becoming a free agent this MLB summer, the Georgia native played seven seasons with the Tigers.