The Boston Celtics’ internal problems are far from over, according to NBA rumors.

The Boston Celtics have had their share of internal issues, but it appears that their situation is escalating.

Although a players-only meeting was held, it sends conflicting signals this early in the season.

The meeting took place before to the Celtics’ 92-79 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Based on the outcome, it appears that the meeting was beneficial. However, it was not that fruitful, according to Adrian Wojnarowski, who appeared on “NBA Countdown” before the Magic game.

Marcus Smart made unsettling comments about the team’s offensive problems, which sparked an alleged breach within the Celtics camp.

Aside from that, he mentioned Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, as well as a desire for greater movement, particularly in late-game circumstances, according to NBC Sports Boston.

The meeting grew emotional, according to Wojnarowski, who cited anonymous sources.

It appears that the aforementioned discussion did not fix the internal concerns, and that everything now depends on how head coach Ime Udoka handles everything.

Following Boston’s victory over the Magic, Brown addressed the aforementioned meeting, using a common approach when players become overly excited or heated.

“It’s obvious that in the heat of trying to win games, it’s something we didn’t require. But because we all communicate and talk to one another, we’re trying to figure out how to win “According to an NBC Sports Boston story, Brown stated.

Overall, it was all about getting some internal communication going and finding ways to win for the Celtics.

Brown believes that was the gist of the players’ lone meeting, which contributed to their win over the Magic, at least for the time being.

On Thursday, November 4, the Celtics’ ability to patch things up would be put to the ultimate test.

In what will likely be a completely different scenario, Boston will face the Miami Heat.

In addition, the Heat have been on a roll and are now dominating the league with a 6-1 record.

The assignment against the Heat, if not against the Magic, might very well reveal how deeply the Celtics have worked out their disagreements.