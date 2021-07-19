The body of a Pulitzer Prize-winning news photographer has been returned to India.

Danish Siddiqui, a Pulitzer Prize-winning news photographer, was buried in India’s capital on Sunday, two days after being murdered while documenting fighting between Afghan government forces and the Taliban near a Pakistani border crossing.

Siddiqui, an Indian citizen who worked for the Reuters news agency, was embedded with Afghan special forces in Kandahar, a former Taliban stronghold, when he killed, according to the news agency.

On a flight from Afghanistan, the 38-year-body old’s arrived in New Delhi late Sunday, and his casket was brought to his home, where hundreds of friends and news media colleagues had gathered outside.

According to an AFP photographer on the campus, an estimated 500 people attended Siddiqui’s farewell prayers at his alma mater, Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi.

He was later laid to rest in the university’s cemetery.

Following news of Siddiqui’s death, tributes came in from all around India.

Journalists attended candlelight vigils in numerous Indian towns on Saturday.

For photographing the Rohingya refugee crisis, Siddiqui was part of a team that shared the Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography in 2018.

Since joining Reuters in 2010, he has covered the war in Iraq, the Hong Kong riots, and the earthquakes in Nepal, according to the news agency.

Since the Taliban and Washington struck a deal in February 2020 that prepared the way for the withdrawal of international soldiers, several journalists, including women, have been slain in targeted attacks.