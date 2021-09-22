The Blue Jackets of the NHL have demoted a player for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.

Because of his unwillingness to be immunized, Columbus president John Davidson stated on Tuesday that veteran forward Zac Rinaldo would be refused admission to training camp and would begin the season in the American Hockey League.

During his media day availability, Davidson stated that all 67 training-camp participants would be properly vaccinated against the virus, calling it a “essential problem” for the Blue Jackets.

Davidson stated, “It’s a team-first issue.” “When we win, we win as a team. When we lose, we lose as a team. Everything we do as a team, we do together, and the COVID-19 is no exception. We must carry out our responsibilities. I’m proud of our team, and I’m proud that they understand the importance of doing everything we can to safeguard ourselves and others.”

Rinaldo, who signed a two-way contract with Columbus in June, has made a name for himself as an enforcer who is known for delivering out dubious blows to opponents during the course of his hockey career. He’s the second Blue Jackets employee to face repercussions after refusing to be stabbed. Columbus sacked assistant coach Sylvain Lefebve this week for refusing to be vaccinated, despite the fact that he had only been appointed on June 30.

The 31-year-old has also been a loud opponent of vaccine mandates, describing himself as “pro-choice” while openly campaigning for Maxime Bernier, the founder of the People’s Party of Canada, who lost his bid for a parliamentary seat on Monday.

Is it time to take a break from sports to get vaccinated? #savethekids #savethestudents #voteppc shake your head https://t.co/i8ALYafx7X

September 13, 2021 — Zac Rinaldo (@RinaldoZac)

If Rinaldo gets immunized, Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen stated the organization will welcome him back.

“I believe he has the ball,” Kekalainen stated. “We do everything as a team, as [Davidson] indicated. That’s a criterion of becoming a Blue Jacket, so we’ll stick with the group we have that’s fully vaccinated and watch how things progress.”

The NHL has the toughest COVID-19 policies for unvaccinated players of any North American league, requiring all club staff and personnel to be properly vaccinated.