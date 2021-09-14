The Blitz at Everton Burnley will tie for first place in the Premier League.

Everton leveled the Premier League table with a 3-1 victory over Burnley on Monday, bringing them level on points with the league leaders.

At Goodison Park, Ben Mee put the visitors ahead justifiably before Rafael Benitez’s impressive start as Everton manager continued with a three-goal blitz in six minutes shortly after the hour.

Michael Keane’s header against his former club leveled the score before Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray, two of Benitez’s new recruits, turned the game around.

The Toffees have 10 points from their first four league games under the Spaniard, putting them among local rivals Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United at the top of the table.

Everton’s comeback was made all the more spectacular by the fact that they were missing Dominic Calvert-Lewin for the majority of the game.

With a broken toe and a thigh injury, Benitez revealed before kick-off that the England international will be out until October.

Burnley got the better of the first half, and the home side lacked the focal point Calvert-Lewin often provides.

Jordan Pickford denied Ashley Westwood, while Chris Wood and Mee both had clear chances.

When Johann Berg Gudmundsson crossed and Mee stooped to nod in from close range eight minutes after the break, he did not make the same error.

Burnley eventually gave up when Keane was given much too much room to head home Townsend’s cross.

Because of his history as a Champions League-winning manager for Liverpool, many Everton fans were skeptical about Benitez’s selection.

His astute recruitment and tactical savvy, on the other hand, are already winning over skeptics.

The hosts overcame Burnley in the final half hour thanks to a change of tactics that saw Andre Gomes replace Ben Godfrey immediately after the equalizer.

“The players’ reaction, regardless of the system, was really good,” Benitez remarked.

“You can see the crowd are behind the team as soon as we attack.”

Townsend previously played for Newcastle under Benitez and demonstrated his ability to produce a fantastic goal with a long-range attempt that looped past Nick Pope and into the top corner.

Gray then raced onto Abdoulaye Doucoure’s wonderful ball and slotted it past Pope for his third goal in as many outings.

Gomes missed a four-goal chance after a through ball from Doucoure, but three goals were enough for another three points.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche stated, "Unfortunately, it's the second time this season we've had a manic spell out of nowhere really." "We just let it go for six minutes, gave the ball away too easily, and were unprepared for the third, which is something you can't do.