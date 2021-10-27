The Blackhawks have been fined $2 million and two executives have been fired as a result of the sex assault investigation.

The Chicago Blackhawks were fined $2 million by the National Hockey League on Tuesday, and two senior executives were fired after an investigation concluded the team failed to properly handle sexual misconduct charges against a former video coach in 2010.

After an independent examination into the claims, which occurred during the Blackhawks’ Stanley Cup run 11 years ago, the NHL issued the sanction.

Following the publication of the report, the Blackhawks announced on Tuesday that general manager Stan Bowman and senior vice president of hockey operations Al MacIsaac had departed the team.

After an unknown former Blackhawks player, identified only as John Doe, filed a lawsuit in May alleging that former video coach Brad Aldrich assaulted him and another player in 2010, the report was commissioned in June.

The study highlighted how senior club administrators considered the claims at a meeting on May 23, 2010, but did not take action until June 14, in order to avoid detracting from the team’s Stanley Cup run. During that time, Aldrich made a sexual advance toward a Blackhawks intern.

Following the revelation of the charges, Aldrich left the Blackhawks at the end of the 2010 season and went on to coach a high school ice hockey club. After admitting to “criminal sexual conduct” with a 16-year-old child, he was sentenced to nine months in jail in 2014.

In a statement, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said, “Today’s fine marks a direct and required response to the club’s failure to follow-up and address the 2010 event in a timely and acceptable manner.”

“This response should send a strong message to all NHL clubs and personnel that inappropriate behavior must be dealt with quickly.”

The NHL stated that $1 million of the penalties would be utilized to support local Chicago organizations that assist survivors of sexual and other forms of abuse.

Some witnesses viewed the 2010 claim against Aldrich as a sexual assault, while others described it as consensual.

“Unfortunately, due to the club’s inadequate and delayed follow-up following learning of these occurrences, as well as the passage of time, it is now difficult, if not impossible, to determine the specifics of the incident with any adequate degree of certainty,” the league stated.

“However, regardless of the specific nature of the incident, it is recognised and must be admitted that the relevant employer. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.