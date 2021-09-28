The biggest flaw in Manchester City’s game against Liverpool is likely to be highlighted once more.

Manchester City may have surprised a few people with their triumph against Chelsea over the weekend, but Pep Guardiola’s team has been the team to beat all season.

Anyone who finishes above City will win the league this year. Chelsea have begun well and appear to have a chance, and we should have a chance as well. But, in my opinion, anyone who finishes higher in the standings than City in May will be the champs.

The game against Man City on Sunday isn’t a must-win, but it’s also one you can’t afford to lose. If Liverpool loses, they’ll have to win at the Etihad to even things up in the long run, which is a tall order. Over the course of the season, Guardiola’s team is unlikely to lose many games.

If we won against Brentford, a draw against Man City would not have been the worst result in the world. If we want to win the league, there is now a small amount of pressure on us, since this would be a huge outcome in terms of the title chase.

At Anfield, the Liverpool fans will show their energy, there will be a tremendous atmosphere, and the players will understand how important this game is. It would be quite tough for us to play as poorly as we did in last season’s 4-1 home defeat to City when there were no fans there.

But this isn’t like that.

City struggles to cope with the mood in normal circumstances, especially when fans are present. Last year, this played into their hands, so let’s see if they can keep up with our fans at full pace this year. It’s up to the players to prove they’re capable of defeating the defending champs.

I’ve been to both of Porto’s recent games, and I don’t think it’ll be as simple this time.

In those games, we performed exceptionally well and were flawless in every aspect of the game. Seeing it in person was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

On this occasion, it will be more tough. You can’t afford it, just like the City game. “The summary comes to an end.”