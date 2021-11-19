The Biden Administration and others are looking for answers to the disappearance of Peng Shuai.

The White House announced on Friday that it is investigating the disappearance of Chinese professional tennis player Peng Shuai, joining a growing list of parties concerned about her safety.

Concerns about the 35-year-safety old’s were raised after she accused former Chinese vice premier Zhang Gaoli of sexually abusing her three years ago in a blog post on November 2.

Since the charge, Peng has not been seen in public or made any social media posts. State-run media in China has apparently erased her blog post and suppressed all news on the incident in the country.

President Joe Biden and his staff, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, are “very worried” about Peng’s disappearance and fear for her safety. She claimed that China should offer “independent, verifiable verification” of the tennis player’s whereabouts and condition to the rest of the world.

During a press briefing in the White House press briefing room, Psaki added, “[Any] report of sexual assault should be investigated and support a woman’s freedom to come up and take accountability.” “[The Biden administration] will continue to stand up for freedom of speech, and we know the PRC has a zero-tolerance policy for criticism and a track record of suppressing individuals who speak out, which we continue to condemn.” Many high-profile tennis professionals flocked to social media to voice their concern over Peng, and the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai is still trending on Twitter.

Naomi Osaka, the world's top-ranked female tennis player, tweeted that she was "shocked by the current scenario" and that "censorship is never ok at any cost." Julia Goerges, a former top-ten women's tennis player, expressed a similar sentiment on Twitter. "I am genuinely concerned about Peng Shuai's current condition," she remarked. "I stand with the entire tennis community in demanding answers because we live in a society where victims should not be silent!" I am quite concerned about Peng Shuai's current condition. We live in a society where victims should not be hushed, and I, along with the rest of the tennis community, demand answers!