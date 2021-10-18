The ‘Better Version Of Khabib’ in the UFC is expected to become the ‘Future’ champion.

A rising star in the UFC’s lightweight division is making a solid case to become one of the sport’s biggest names.

With an undefeated record in the UFC since 2016, Islam Makhachev has gotten a lot of attention.

Apart from his strong MMA resume, much of the buzz around his name was generated by his fellow countryman and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

People in his orbit believe he will succeed Nurmagomedov. In fact, his manager Ali Abdelaziz believes he has the potential to be “greater” than the unbeaten UFC legend himself.

“I think he’ll be one of the best boxers ever,” Abdelaziz previously told Makhachev’s TMZ Sports. “I believe he is an improved version of Khabib Nurmagomedov.” I am convinced he is. He isn’t right now, but he may be.” “I think he’s a future world champion, for sure,” Abdelaziz continued, raving about Makhachev’s potential to become a UFC champion. Apart from Abdelaziz, Daniel Cormier, the former UFC “champ-champ,” has a similar opinion on Makhachev.

The 30-year-ascension old’s in the UFC was slowed during Nurmagomedov’s tenure, according to “DC.”

Cormier believes Makhachev will thrive now that “The Eagle” is no longer around.

“Khabib and I discussed it, and everyone believes that Islam can be the man,” Cormier said in March to ESPN. “Now that Khabib has retired, I believe [Islam] is beginning to ascend.”” On the other side, Nurmagodemove is confident that Makhachev will once again rule the division he previously ruled.

“”Right now, I don’t think anyone can beat [Makhachev],” the former UFC fighter remarked. “He’ll be in charge of [the section].” I truly believe his epoch is approaching.” Makhachev has an incredible eight-fight winning streak under the UFC brand at the moment.

The submission victories over Drew Dober and Thiago Moises were his most famous victories.

Makhachev will attempt to prolong his remarkable run with a win over UFC veteran Dan “The Hangman” Hooker on October 30.

Hooker said that defeating Makhachev would feel like defeating Nurmagodemov as he shared his views ahead of their highly anticipated lightweight showdown.

“I’m curious to see how I stack up against him.” “It’s no exaggeration to say that Islam is the next best thing,” Hooker said in an interview with MMA Fighting. “Beating Islam is your last chance to prove what would have happened if you had gotten in there with Khabib when he was champion.”