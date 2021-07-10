The best FSG decision at Liverpool in five years was summed up in a text message from Steven Gerrard.

Jordan Henderson was bombarded with messages in the hours following Liverpool’s first league triumph in 30 years.

The Premier League trophy had finally arrived in the hands of the Reds captain, and the celebrations had begun.

But there was one text message that meant a lot more than the rest. On a night like no other, twelve extraordinary words broke through the din.

“Couldn’t have given it to a more deserving recipient…

It said, “Proud of you, mate.”

The sender was Steven Gerrard, Henderson’s illustrious predecessor as Liverpool captain, and here he was, delivering validation for all of his protégé’s hard work in claiming the prize Gerrard coveted more than anything else.

Gerrard wasn’t surprised in the least.

Because Gerrard was confident the armband was in the correct hands when he handed it off to Henderson on this day in 2015.

He had stated about Henderson, “He is selfless, he puts everyone before himself.”

But there’s no disputing that Henderson’s fate was still up in the air when he was named captain of Liverpool Football Club.

Indeed, he had only been out in the cold for three years on Merseyside, with then-manager Brendan Rodgers attempting to transfer Henderson to Fulham as part of a potential Clint Dempsey exchange deal.

Henderson’s retaliation has been well chronicled, and he fought back to not only establish himself in the Liverpool team, but also to persuade people behind the scenes at Melwood that he was the perfect man to take the club forward when Gerrard decided to hang up his boots.

“I’m ecstatic and honored. When the news was confirmed, Henderson commented, “It is a great honor and a huge privilege to be named captain of this football club.”

“Last season, when Steven [Gerrard] wasn’t in the team, I tried my hardest when I stepped in and donned the armband. Now I want to build on that and continue to develop as a captain.

“I’ll strive to always offer my best effort, prioritize the team, and try to provide – or assist them with – everything they require of me.”

