The Best Boxing Fights of 2021: A Year-End Sports Recap

This year has been a tremendous year for boxing, and here are five of the best fights that have gotten the most attention.

5. Miguel Berchelt vs. Oscar Valdez

Oscar Valdez made his mark on the sport in February when he defeated Miguel Berchelt in a Knockout of the Year candidate match.

Valdez won the WBC junior lightweight title by knocking out Berchelt in the tenth round.

Despite the fact that it was a one-sided bout, Valdez’s astounding career-best performance earned him a two-division championship.

4. Jose Ramirez vs. Josh Taylor

In May, Josh Taylor and Jose Ramirez faced off to see who might be the undisputed junior welterweight title.

Taylor won the prestigious award after 12 rounds of boxing.

By demolishing Ramirez in the middle rounds, Taylor was able to earn the judges’ approval. In the sixth round, the Scot dropped his opponent, and in the seventh, the referee was on the verge of ordering a stoppage.

Taylor became only the sixth boxer in the four-belt era to achieve undisputed champion status.

3. Roman Gonzalez II vs. Juan Francisco Estrada

Juan Francisco Estrada finally got his revenge on his super flyweight adversary Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzales in a one-of-a-kind rematch after more than eight years.

Despite Estrada’s contentious split decision victory, the bout was included on the list due to the pair’s outstanding performance.

Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos

Kambosos vs. Lopez deserves to be called the best upset of the year, in addition to being one of the top fights of the year.

Lopez was the overwhelming favorite over Kambosos, as you may recall. However, things did not go according to plan for the reigning champion.

Instead, Kambosos, the challenger, refused to give in to Lopez and even persuaded the judges to award him a split decision victory, allowing him to claim the WBA, IBF, and WBO championships.

1. Deontay Wilder III vs. Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury, arguably the most famous boxer of his generation, finally put a stop to his long-running rivalry with Deontay Wilder this year.

Since 2018, Fury and Wilder had been bitter rivals, and many questioned whether “The Gypsy King” had proven himself to be the superior fighter after defeating Wilder by TKO in 2020.

All of that is now history, as Fury won the third installment of their trilogy fight, down Wilder three times. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.