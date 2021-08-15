The Ben Davies loan agreement has been revealed, with the Liverpool defender poised for a loan move.

Ben Davies, a Liverpool defender, is getting closer to joining Sheffield United on a season-long loan.

The Championship team, on the other hand, will not have the option to buy, as the Reds prefer to keep their options open when it comes to the centre-future. back’s

Since being signed from Preston North End midway through last season in response to Liverpool’s defensive injury crisis, Davies has yet to make an appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Davies has been made available due to the availability of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip, as well as the £36 million signing of Ibrahima Konate.

The 26-year-old has been linked with Celtic, Bournemouth, and Burnley.

However, due to Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic’s tenacity, Bramall Lane has always appeared to be the more likely destination.

The Blades will pay Liverpool a loan fee if the transaction is completed.

If they return to the Premier League this season, they will also have to pay a promotion bonus.

Davies has made eight appearances for the Reds, the most recent of which was a 1-1 draw at Leeds United in April.

In last Monday’s 3-1 friendly win over Osasuna, he made his first appearance at Anfield as a late substitution.