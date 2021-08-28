The Battering Rams Of Wheelchair Rugby Are “Far From Fragile.”

As the combatants of wheelchair rugby dodge, struggle, and score in a sport that players believe upends assumptions about disability, the worn round wheels meet like Viking shields.

“It’s a sport that defies prejudices and pushes us to our limits,” said Christophe Salegui, 35, a member of the French Paralympic team competing in Tokyo.

The sport, which was once known as “murderball,” is noted for its brutal clashes, with players viciously pounding opponents to prevent them from scoring a point.

Stuart Robinson of the United Kingdom admitted, “It’s probably one of the sports that gets people interested because of the strange aspect of it, the collisions and the contacts.”

Collisions are frequently so violent that wheelchairs lift partially off the ground or collapse over completely, requiring staff assistance to bring participants back to their feet.

Athletes, on the other hand, claim that there is nothing greater.

Zak Madell, one of Canada’s best players, stated, “I enjoy the speed, the intensity, the competitiveness, the impacts, and the camaraderie.”

And, he added, the rough and tumble aspect of the sport helps to debunk stereotypes about individuals with impairments.

Madell told AFP, “I believe just watching it indicates that we are far from fragile, and not afraid to go there and knock around and beat up on one other a little bit.”

Despite its name, the sport is distinct from rugby in several ways: the ball is round rather than oval and can be transferred forward, and it is played on a court rather than on an outside pitch.

Attackers have only 12 seconds to cross the middle line of the court and 40 seconds to score a try. If you don’t do it in time, the ball will switch sides.

According to Salegui, the fast-paced game, which was established in Canada in the 1970s, is much more than just brute power.

He told AFP, “It’s really strategic.” “It’s a very tactical and sophisticated game.”

At any given time, four players are on the court, and each is assigned a number of points based on their disability, ranging from 0.5 points for a more severe impairment to 3.5 points for a less severe impairment.

Each side is limited to eight points per person on the court, though this number rises to 8.5 if a female player is included.

Despite the fact that the sport is mixed, men continue to dominate, and certain teams in Tokyo, like as France, have no female players.

“It’s a pretty new sport in France, so there aren’t too many players,” said Olivier Cusin, the coach of the French squad.

“There are only about a hundred of them. Brief News from Washington Newsday.