The Baltimore Ravens have signed TE Mark Andrews to a four-year, $56 million contract extension.

Mark Andrews, the Baltimore Ravens’ No. 1 tight end, has signed a four-year agreement with the team, the organization announced Monday.

ESPN reported, citing an unnamed source, that the deal is worth $56 million, or $14 million each season. This material could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

Andrews is the league’s third-highest paid tight end, behind San Francisco 49ers’ George Kittle ($15 million average) and Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce ($14.3 million average).

Andrews will receive $37.6 million in guaranteed money, according to a source familiar with the transaction. He’ll be paid $26.6 million by March 2022, according to the insider, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the contract’s contents haven’t been made public.

Andrews’ contract extension came at the best time, since it was announced on his 26th birthday.

In a news statement announcing the agreement, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta remarked, “Mark [Andrews] is exactly the type of player we want to keep as a Raven long-term.” “He’s a competitor, a leader, and a passionate individual. We are ecstatic to have him for the next five years in Baltimore. Best wishes to Mark and his family, as well as a happy birthday.”

Andrews has established himself as one of the top tight ends in the NFL today, so it’s no surprise that the Ravens extended his contract until 2025.

The 2019 Pro Bowl tight end is the only tight end in franchise history to have multiple seasons of at least 700 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

Andrews recorded a team-high 58 catches for 701 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games last season, but the Ravens’ season was cut short by a 17-3 loss in the Divisional playoffs to the Buffalo Bills.

“Baltimore is my favorite city. I’m delighted to be here. I have a lot of fun playing here. Man, I want to spend the rest of my life here. This is where I call home. So that’s where I’m at right now. In June, Andrews stated, “I’m simply going to be the greatest player I can be for this club.”

With 2,105 yards on 156 receptions and 20 touchdowns in three seasons in Baltimore, the tight end became 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson’s favorite target.

Andrews was relieved when Jackson took over the starting job full-time midway through the 2018 season.