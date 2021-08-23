The Baltimore Orioles are on the verge of breaking a 121-year-old record.

The Baltimore Orioles will not make any more history on Monday because they will not be playing.

The Orioles have now lost 18 games in a row, and are only five games away from tying the current record of 23 set by the 1961 Philadelphia Phillies. (Three American Association clubs experienced major-league losing streaks before 1900: the Pittsburgh Alleghenys lost 23 consecutive games in 1890, the Cleveland Spiders lost 24 consecutive games in 1899, and the Louisville Colonels lost 26 consecutive games in 1889.)

The Orioles haven’t won in three weeks, with their most recent triumph coming against the New York Yankees on August 2. Over the course of the skid, Baltimore has been outscored 149-47, with a run differential of -233, the worst in the majors.

Baltimore is in Year 4 of their own early-2010s Houston Astros-style reconstruction, having last made the playoffs in 2016. According to MLB Pipeline, the Orioles have five of the top-100 prospects in baseball, including two of the top ten in catcher Adley Rutschman and right-handed pitcher Grayson Rodriguez.

Rutschmann, Rodriguez, and left-hander D.L. Hall are all projected to contribute to Baltimore’s resurgence in the American League East over the next year, so this should be rock bottom for Orioles fans. After the 2021 MLB draft, Bleacher Report ranked the Orioles farm system as the 10th best in baseball.

Mike Elias, the Orioles’ general manager since 2018, told the Baltimore Sun, “There have been some other things that have been steps back, and that happens and that’s part of the complexity of this.” “But the big picture of us acquiring talent, cleaning up the mess we inherited, and putting things back on track with a clear road aheadâ€is doing very well, and it’s on track despite some of the minor setbacks we’ve had this year, [and]despite the terrible stretch we’re in right now.”

However, for the time being, Baltimore has joined some dubious company. Only 15 teams have lost at least 18 games in a row since 1900, the most recent being the 2005 Kansas City Royals, who dropped 19 games in a row. The Orioles are still three losses away from tying the franchise record of 21, which they set in 1988. That team concluded with a 54-107 record. These are Orioles. This is a condensed version of the information.