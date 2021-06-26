The Austrian test, according to Roberto Mancini, will be more difficult for Italy than the quarter-finals.

Italy coach Roberto Mancini feels his team will have an easier time in the Euro 2020 quarter-final than they did in the last 16 against Austria, which they won 2-1 in extra time.

At Wembley, the Azzuri had to earn their spot in the next round the hard way, as they needed extra-time goals from Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina as they faced their first genuine test of the competition.

They’d made a name for themselves in the group round, blitzing through Turkey, Switzerland, and Wales with lively and high-energy performances to put themselves in contention for the title.

They were unable to replicate that performance in London, and required two goals in the extra period to secure a last-eight tie in Munich against either Belgium or Portugal.

On paper, it appears to be a challenging draw, but former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini believes his team, which went undefeated for a record 31 games, has just passed their hardest test.

“We anticipated there would be possible banana skins in this match, and we believed it would be tougher than the quarter-final,” he added. “They aren’t as good as teams in the quarter-final, but they make life difficult for you and cause issues.

“We knew if we scored in the first half, the game would be different.

“We indicated it would be a game where we would have to work hard to win. We had to go through a lot of information.

“The players were determined to win at all costs, and with the help of the subs, we were able to do so.”

In each of their three group games, Italy had great levels of enthusiasm, but they appeared jaded until the introduction of Marco Locatelli, Pessina, and Chiesa altered the game.

“They were brilliant,” Mancini continued, “and that may be a tremendous advantage for us.” It was a terrific performance because we have players who can jump in and change the game because they are fresh.”

Things may have turned out differently if Marko Arnautovic, a former West Ham striker, had not had his goal called out by VAR for offside.