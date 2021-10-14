The Australian Opens for Men and Women have been canceled.

The men’s and women’s Australian Open golf competitions were both canceled on Thursday owing to travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

This year’s men’s tournament in Sydney had already been pushed out from November to late January or February, but it has now been cancelled entirely.

The 2022 women’s tournament was scheduled to take place in Adelaide in February, but it has been canceled as well.

“We did not take this decision lightly, but we feel it is the best outcome under the circumstances,” Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland said.

“The international element means that changing quarantine and travel restrictions wreak havoc on preparations, and the issue is significantly greater with our key players residing abroad.”

The men’s Australian Open has been postponed for the second year in a row.

For the first time since 1945, it was cancelled in 2020, having previously been won by the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Greg Norman, and Rory McIlroy.

However, Golf Australia stated that the innovative Vic Open would still be held from February 10 to 13, despite the lack of international sanctioning.

The tournament is normally co-sanctioned by the men’s European Tour and the women’s LPGA Tour, as it is the only one on the world’s professional golf tours where men and women tee off in alternate groups on the same course.

From January 13 to 16, the Australian PGA Championship will be held in Queensland.

Most international travelers are still barred from entering Australia, despite Canberra’s announcement earlier this month that restrictions will be eased “within weeks” if 80 percent vaccination objectives are met.