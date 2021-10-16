The ATP Indian Wells Masters has sent Zverev and Tsitsipas crashing out.

On Friday, American Taylor Fritz came back from two match points to beat third-seeded Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) in the quarter-finals of the ATP Indian Wells Masters.

Fritz was behind 5-2 in the third set when he flipped a switch and rallied to defeat Zverev, who fell shortly after second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was beaten by Nikoloz Basilashvili.

With Zverev and Tsitsipas out, the top seed in the final four is Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie, who is seeded 21st.

The semi-finals have been set, with Fritz facing Basilashvili and Norrie facing Grigor Dimitrov for a place in the championship match on Sunday at the Tennis Garden in the California desert.

In the final set, Germany’s Zverev surged out to a large lead and appeared to be on his way to victory until struggling mightily on his second serve.

He hit a 135 mph ace to move to match point, but double faulted the next point, allowing Fritz to win the game and cut the score to 5-4.

Fritz dominated the tiebreaker in the third set, taking the victory with a cross-court forehand winner.

This was Zverev’s first loss since losing in the fourth round of Wimbledon. Over that time, Zverev has a 20-2 record.

Tsitsipas lost 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 to Basilashvili, the 29th seed, who won one of the biggest matches of his career.

Basilashvili of Georgia defeated Tsitsipas for the first time in three career matches and won his first match against a world number three player.

In March, he won the Doha title by defeating Roger Federer, who was playing only his second match after a 13-month injury layoff.

Basilashvili stated he worked on refining his serve in the weeks leading up to Indian Wells.

“I’m not surprised at all. For a long time, I’ve been playing good tennis, especially in practice,” he remarked. “I just didn’t have the kind of first serve I was looking for.” It had gone missing. In my serve, I had a significant negative.

“Recently, I’ve made a lot of progress with my serve. That’s why I’m in the quarterfinals right now.” Until this year’s competition, Basilashvili has never won a round in Indian Wells.

In the two-hour, ten-minute encounter on the main stadium, Tsitsipas of Greece blasted 10 aces but hit two double faults and was undone by unforced errors.

By breaking Tsitsipas in the first two games, Basilashvili went out to an early lead.