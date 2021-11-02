The Atalanta forward who scored against Manchester United had a large Liverpool tattoo on his arm.

Josip Ilicic of Atalanta has scored against Manchester United and has previously shown his admiration for Liverpool.

Since his arrival in 2017, the 33-year-old forward has been a crucial player for the Serie A side, scoring 59 goals in 162 appearances.

His most recent goal for the Italian club occurred in their group stage match against Man United on Tuesday evening at the Bergamo Stadium, when he scored the game’s first goal.

It was his first goal in the tournament this season, and given how close he is to Liverpool, the strike was bound to be much sweeter.

Ilicic updated his Instagram story in May of this year, posting a picture of a Liverpool tattoo he had on his calf.

The tattoo depicts a person wearing an Ilicic 72 football shirt and reaching up to touch the ‘This is Anfield’ sign.

Reaching for the famed sign in the Anfield tunnel has been a ritual for Liverpool players throughout the club’s history, and it demonstrates that Ilicic must be a die-hard supporter of the club to have a permanent reminder on his body.

Ilicic scored Atalanta’s opening goal in a 2-0 win over Liverpool in the Champions League group stage last season, with Robin Gosens netting the other goal.

The Slovenian international, on the other hand, was an unused substitute in Liverpool’s 5-0 win at Anfield three weeks ago, in which Diogo Jota scored a hat-trick.