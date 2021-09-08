The Assassination of Ahmad Shah Massoud, an Afghan Icon.

An Al-Qaeda suicide squad disguised as journalists met with Ahmad Shah Massoud, the last major leader battling the jihadist group’s Taliban allies in northern Afghanistan, two days before 9/11.

They exploded explosives that authorities later discovered had been cleverly hidden in their video equipment before he could answer a question.

For many Afghans, Massoud’s death and the September 11 terrorist attacks on the United States are the twin cataclysms that ushered in yet another era of insecurity and bloodshed – and that continue to reverberate with the Taliban’s return.

Massoud, also known as the Lion of Panjshir after his home valley, rose to prominence in the 1980s as a great guerilla commander who successfully repelled Soviet soldiers.

He was fighting the Taliban — and their Al-Qaeda supporters – by the late 1990s.

They both wanted him to leave.

Osama bin Laden himself ordered the daring attack.

The assassins pretended to be producing a documentary and convinced Massoud to give an interview by offering a made-up backstory printed on the letterhead of a British Islamic center. They traveled on stolen Belgian passports.

Then they met a snag: when they arrived at Massoud’s camp in Khwaja Bahauddin village in August 2001, he was too preoccupied to sit down with them.

Fahim Dashti, a journalist and close Massoud aide, told AFP a few weeks after the assassination, “They spent 10 days with us calmly and patiently waiting, never needlessly demanding on the interview.”

As the two Al-Qaeda operatives conveyed their questions in Arabic to the commander’s close assistant, Masood Khalili, for translation, Dashti began putting up his own camera to film the encounter.

In October 2001, Khalili told AFP that they were uncomfortable because they had asked inquiries regarding bin Laden.

“The ‘cameraman’ had a sneering grin on his face. He described the ‘journalist’ as “quite calm.”

The explosives went detonated just as Massoud heard the translation.

The assassination sent shockwaves throughout Afghanistan and the rest of the world.

At the time, anti-Taliban Afghans saw Massoud as their last best hope, and Western countries saw him as a powerful partner against even more militant Islamists.

His advisers kept his death hidden for days, even though his Northern Alliance resistance was already on the back foot against the Taliban.

Massoud was buried in his home area of Bazarak a week after he was killed, his body draped in the Afghan flag’s colors and accompanied by thousands of mourners.

A marble tomb was constructed, which drew large crowds. Brief News from Washington Newsday.