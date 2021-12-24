The Ashes are on the line as England attempts to reclaim the throne.

England will play Australia in the Boxing Day Test on Sunday knowing that they must correct the faults that have marred their tour or risk losing the Ashes series.

Joe Root’s side must win at Melbourne Cricket Ground to keep their fragile Ashes chances alive after a nine-wicket thrashing in Brisbane and then a 275-run thrashing in Adelaide.

On the first day of the Test, a crowd of around 70,000 is expected.

To keep the urn, Australia merely needs to avoid defeat as holders.

The omens are not favorable for England: the only team to win the Ashes after falling behind 2-0 was Donald Bradman’s Australia in 1936-37.

The tourists’ batting, bowling, and fielding were all below par in the first two Tests, and Root knows they need to improve quickly.

“I am certain we have what it takes to win Test matches over here,” he said, “but we won’t if we keep missing opportunities and don’t give ourselves a chance to bat in the Test match.”

After Adelaide, Root lambasted the team for “doing the same mistakes,” citing a first-innings batting collapse and his bowlers hitting the wrong lengths, which allowed Australia to put up a huge total.

Despite performing admirably with the bat and ball, he was also harshly criticized.

“What is the polar opposite of great leadership?” “It’s possible that Joe Root’s captaincy can sum it up,” ex-Australia captain Ian Chappell stated.

Ricky Ponting, another former captain, also chimed in, criticising Root for not doing more to address the bowling issues while the match was still going on.

“What are you doing on the field if you can’t persuade your bowlers on what length to bowl?” he said.

To add salt to Root’s wounds, after his first-innings century in Adelaide, Australian number three Marnus Labuschagne surpassed him to become the world’s number one Test batsman.

According to rumors in the English press, the visitors could make up to four changes, with opener Zak Crawley replacing either Rory Burns or Haseeb Hameed, and Jonny Bairstow replacing Ollie Pope.

They’re also expected to shake up the bowling squad, with paceman Mark Wood and off-spinner Jack Leach expected to return after England’s error of dropping him for Adelaide.

That would rule out Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Jimmy Anderson, and Stuart Broad, who are all star quicks.

Chris Silverwood, the coach, is also feeling the heat.

“I think I’ll be able to turn things around.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.