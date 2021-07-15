The Arrest of Richard Sherman: What Happened and What’s Next

Following his arrest for burglary domestic violence on Wednesday morning, NFL star Richard Sherman appears in court for the first time on Thursday in Seattle.

The circumstances surrounding the free agent cornerback’s arrest, as well as the legal complexities surrounding his case, are becoming clearer. The following is a breakdown of what is known regarding Sherman’s arrest and what will happen next.

Sherman, 33, was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to break into his in-laws’ home. Even though he is not believed to have physically assaulted any of the occupants and is not accused of stealing anything, it is being referred to as “burglary domestic violence” because he knows the people whose house he attempted to enter.

He is currently being held in the King County jail without being charged or arraigned. Sherman has not been charged criminally, despite his jail roster indicating that he has. The “charge” mentioned as the reason for police booking is really a formality. Police will refer investigations to prosecutors, but any charges against Sherman will be decided in court.

His arrest followed a Tuesday altercation with his wife, Ashley Sherman, who attempted to flee their Maple Valley, Washington, home. Ashley informed the operator on the phone that night that her husband was “drunk and threatening to harm himself.” He had left their home, she stated, and was on his way to her parents’ place in Redmond, Washington. Officers arrived at the couple’s residence and chatted with them.

Ashley left their house a short time later, and Richard followed her with officers following close behind. He ultimately stopped pursuing his wife, and the Washington State Patrol received a complaint that a vehicle had collided with a concrete barrier in a work zone before speeding away. His car was recovered nearby, but he had walked to his in-laws’ house and attempted to force his way in.

Sherman was involved in a violent altercation with cops attempting to arrest him, and a police dog scratched his leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment before being lodged into the jail.

He was also charged with malicious mischief by police for allegedly causing damage.