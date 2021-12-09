The Arizona Coyotes are days away from being evicted from their home arena due to unpaid bills totaling $1.3 million.

The Arizona Coyotes owe $1.3 million to their arena management business and the city of Glendale, and they have until December 20 to pay up or face being evicted from their home arena.

The team said in a statement posted Wednesday night that they don’t know the full story behind the debt, but that they’ve initiated an inquiry to figure out where they went wrong.

“We’ve already initiated an inquiry to figure out how this happened, and the early indications are that it appears to be the consequence of an unfortunate human error,” the team stated in a statement.

“In any case, we apologize for the trouble this has caused. We’ll make sure the Arizona Coyotes are current on all of their invoices and owe no state or local taxes before tomorrow morning. And we’ll take urgent action to guarantee that something like this never happens again “According to a statement released by the Coyotes,

According to The Athletic, the Coyotes received a letter from Glendale city manager Kevin Phelps on Wednesday alerting them that they owed the city $1.3 million, including a $250,000 obligation.

The Coyotes were also notified by the city of Glendale that they would be ejected from their home facility, The Gila River Arena, on December 20 if they did not pay all of their outstanding bills to both the arena’s management firm and the city.

The Coyotes have been playing at The Gila River Arena since the 2003 season and are presently ranked ninth in the Central Division of the Western Conference.

The Arizona Department of Revenue has filed a Notice of Tax Lien against IceArizona, the Coyotes’ owning business, for unpaid state and city taxes, according to Phelps. In his letter, Phelps also stated that if the bills are not paid by 5 p.m. on Dec. 20, he has authorized ASM Global, which manages Gila River Arena, to deny the Coyotes access to the arena.

