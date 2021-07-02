The architects of Everton’s Bramley-Moore Dock stadium are facing a big takeover.

A big takeover has occurred at Pattern Architects, which is working on Everton’s new Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium project.

Pattern has been acquired by BDP, a large worldwide practice of architects, designers, engineers, and urbanists located in London, in order to increase their position in the sports industry.

The group was named technical architects on the Blues’ state-of-the-art 52,888-seat waterfront stadium in August 2020, working closely with constructors Laing O’Rourke.

BDP Pattern will now be run by a 40-person team of architects, technologists, computational designers, and support workers.

“With the world’s eyes on Europe’s finest football stadiums for the Euro 2020 event, it is with great pleasure that we announce our new cooperation with Pattern,” said BDP Chief Executive John McManus, who handled the acquisition.

“It is a world-class firm with considerable expertise designing the best, large-scale sports stadiums around the world, and we are thrilled to welcome the Pattern team into our ongoing collective as we celebrate our 60th anniversary.

“Our global reach and interdisciplinary approach, together with Pattern’s stadia and arena design expertise, will result in the building of some of the world’s most exciting and fascinating places to attend, watch, and support the best sporting action.”

Everton’s Bramley-Moore Dock stadium will begin construction on July 26th, according to information received on Thursday.

BDP has worked at a number of sporting venues in the past, including Wimbledon All England Lawn Tennis Club and Aintree Racecourse.

“We are very happy to begin the next phase of our practice’s history by joining BDP,” said Dipesh Patel, creator of Pattern.

“Our project designs are based on extensive study, cutting-edge technology, and straightforward execution. We’ve had the good fortune to employ this approach in the design of some of the best stadiums in the Middle East, Peru, Canada, and China, and we’ve just received approval for a big Premier League stadium in the United Kingdom.

“Our teams will be able to penetrate new markets and manage a considerably bigger workload as a result of being a part of this global interdisciplinary practice with different office locations.”

Dan Meis, the stadium architect, and his firm MEIS Architects revealed their decision in June 2020. Summary ends.