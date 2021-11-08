The Arab League believes that the resignation of a Lebanon minister could resolve a Gulf dispute.

The Arab League welcomed Lebanon’s communications minister’s resignation on Monday, after his comments on the Yemen war provoked a diplomatic spat with Gulf states.

Hossam Zaki, the League’s associate secretary general, told a news conference in Beirut that the resignation could have defused the problem from the start.

Following meetings with parliament speaker Nabih Berri, he declared, “We need stronger confirmation that this step could still happen.”

The departure of Information Minister George Kordahi, according to Zaki, who also met Prime Minister Najib Mikati and President Michal Aoun, might be a beginning point for “detente” between Lebanon and Gulf states.

Saudi Arabia and other of its allies have recalled ambassadors and imposed import restrictions on Lebanon as a result of the diplomatic crisis, which threatens to further destabilize the country.

Import restrictions are an another setback for a country whose weak administration is battling for international assistance, particularly from affluent Arab neighbors.

Kordahi’s statements in an interview conducted in August before he became information minister and broadcast in late October sparked the controversy.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates rebuked Kordahi for calling the Saudi-led involvement in Yemen a “foreign assault” since 2015.

Each of these countries backs the Saudi-led military coalition battling the Huthi rebels, who are backed by Iran and fighting Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

Kordahi, an ally of the powerful Shiite movement Hezbollah, has been called to resign as a result of the diplomatic breach.

Hezbollah, which is sponsored by Riyadh’s archrival Iran, has pushed back against calls for Kordahi’s resignation, claiming that he has done nothing wrong.

On Sunday, Hezbollah vice head Naim Qassem went even farther, declaring that Saudi Arabia should “apologize.”

Kordahi has stated that stepping down is not an option.

Hezbollah’s dominance, according to Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, makes “engaging with Lebanon worthless for the kingdom.”

