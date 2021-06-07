The Angels of Mystery contemplate their next move.

Mystery Angel is scheduled to return to action next month as her connections consider their alternatives for her next race after placing second to the outstanding Snowfall in the Cazoo Oaks.

Nick Bradley Racing 27 and his partner paid £22,500 to enter her in the Classic at the confirmation stage, and were rewarded with a nearly £85,000 payout.

The filly trained by George Boughey will not compete at Royal Ascot, but will return next month.

Nothing is set in stone yet, but she plans to run somewhere early next month.

“It was an incredible run. Nick Bradley remarked, “We knew she was in fantastic shape heading into the race.”

“We had a strategy.”