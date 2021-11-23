The Angels have signed an ex-Mets reliever to help them with their pitching problems.

The Angels of Anaheim have made a number of changes in recent weeks to address the team’s needs.

The most recent signing is Aaron Loup, who will aid the Angels’ pitching problems.

According to Ken Rosenthal of MLB.com, the 33-year-old pitcher has agreed to a two-year, $17 million deal with the Angels.

The Angels will also have a club option for 2024 worth $7.5 million with a $2 million buyout, according to ESPN.

Loup is coming off a strong season with the New York Mets, in which he pitched 52 innings and appeared in 65 games.

Furthermore, according to NESN, he posted a career-best 0.95 earned run average last season, allowing 0.94 walks and hits per inning pitched while having a perfect 6-0 record.

The southpaw reliever was one of free agency’s most practical and effective relievers.

Ironically, the agreement would reunite him with Noah Syndergaard, who was signed to a one-year $21 million deal by the Angels last week, according to an ESPN report.

Syndergaard and Loup will join Shohei Ohtani, Patrick Sandoval, and Jose Suarez in a rotation that also includes MVP winner Shohei Ohtani.

The Angels appear to be far from completed, especially with the addition of fresh players to the mix. They’re also hoping to re-sign closer Raisel Iglesias, according to reports.

After an excellent performance with Los Angeles last MLB season, the 31-year-old Cuban emerged as the potential top reliever in the free-agent market.

The Angels had offered Iglesias a qualifying offer earlier this month, but he turned it down. The Cuban, on the other hand, expressed his desire to return to the Angels.

This comes just after the Angels acquired Tyler Wade from the New York Yankees, according to MLB.com.

The Yankees traded Wade to the Angels for either cash or a player who would be revealed later.

The move was made amid suspicion that the Yankees were attempting to clear roster space for prospective trade targets.

Matt Olson of the Oakland Athletics has been widely connected to the Yankees, but no formal negotiations have apparently begun.